Realme GT 2 Pro 5G with 2K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC launched

Chinese electronics maker Realme on Thursday launched in India its premium flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 2 Pro. Designed in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa, the smartphone boasts paper-like back cover made of bio-based polymer material. The Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in paper white, paper green, steel black colours on Flipkart, Realme online store, and select retail stores, starting April 14.
Realme GT 2 Pro: Specifications
Based on specifications and pricing, the Realme GT 2 Pro is a premium flagship smartphone. It has a 2K resolution AMOLED screen with LTPO 2.0 for adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to up to 120Hz. The screen has Gorilla Glass Victus cover on top for protection.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 system-on-chip, this 5G smartphone has a stainless steel vapour cooling system with large heat dissipation area to keep thermals in control. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It boots Android 12 operating system-based Realme UI 3.0 interface. The Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 5000 mAh battery, supported by 65W SuperDART fast-charge tech. It boasts dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.
Imaging is covered by a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX766) with optical image stabilization, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (Samsung JN1) of 150-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a micro-lens. On the front, the Realme GT 2 Pro has a 32MP camera sensor for selfies, videos, and face unlock mechanism.
The Realme GT 2 Pro will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage configurations, priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999, respectively.
Realme GT 2 Pro: Unboxing
