Realme Narzo 10A's 4G RAM and 64GB storage variant launched at Rs 9,999

Narzo 10A now comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage configuration at Rs 9,999, announced the Chinese smartphone brand on Monday. The phone goes on sale at Flipkart and online portal on June 23. It will also be available in offline retail stores but in select states only -- Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar and Maharashtra.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch screen of HD+ resolution. The screen has tall aspect ratio of 20:9. It is covered under Gorilla Glass 3 for protection against scratches and smudges.





The Realme Narzo 10A is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 system-on-chip, paired with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The dualSIM phone has a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 256GB). The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Gaming Technology to optimise network latency to enhance device gaming experience. Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery. The phone supports OTG reverse charge feature.

Imaging is covered by a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 5MP camera for selfies. The phone ships with Realme UI, which is company’s custom skin based on Android 10 operating system.