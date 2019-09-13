Realme XT with 64MP rear quad camera setup launched, price starts Rs 15,999

on Friday launched India’s first 64MP quad camera smartphone: XT. The brand also announced the expansion of its accessory portfolio with Buds Wireless earphones and realme Power Bank. .

Powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 712 AIE processor with 2.3 GHz CPU, Realme XT has a third-generation AI Engine that accelerates AI computing. It also houses the Qualcomm Adreno 616 GPU for gaming.

The Realme XT features a 3D glass hyperbola curve back design and a Super AMOLED Dewdrop full screen display with 92.1% screen-to-body ratio. The Realme XT has a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone will run on Android 9.0 ColorOS 6.0 operating system, with a 4000mAh battery that supports 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.

The Realme XT will be available in Pearl White & Pearl Blue colours and it will have three variants: 4+64GB priced at Rs 15,999, 6+64GB priced at Rs 16,999 and 8+128GB priced at Rs 18,999.

The phone's highlight is its 64MP camera, which has the highest resolution sensor ever seen on a smartphone. The quad camera also features an ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree field of view, a macro lens and a portrait lens, as well as a 16MP AI front camera.

The Realme XT runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD Plus (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. It will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.



The phone will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme.com from 12pm on September 16. It will soon be made available via offline stores.



Along with the phone, Realme also launched Realme wireless buds for Rs 1,799 and 10000mAh powerbank for Rs 1,299.