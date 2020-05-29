Safe delivery: Restaurants turning to tech for food safety and hygiene

Sagar Daryani co-founded fast-food chain Wow! Momo with an investment of just Rs 30,000 in 2008. In the last 11 years, his Kolkata-headquartered firm — famous for its steamed dumplings and sizzlers, and now operating 345 outlets across the country — never faced any losses.

But then the lockdown happened. This April, Wow! Momo’s losses were to the tune of Rs 7 crore. “It is really painful. You see whatever you earned in the last three years getting drained in three to six months,” says Daryani. “The going has been really tough, but we have to be ...