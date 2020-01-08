Samsung Electronics unveils AR glasses, Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker

-
ALSO READ
CES 2020: Samsung unveils 8K QLED smart television with bezel-less design
Samsung showcases 'Ballie' robot, other human-centered tech at CES 2020
CES 2020: Samsung unveils a convertible Galaxy Chromebook with SPen support
Samsung Electronics Q3 net profit slumps 52% amid downturn in chip market
This Diwali, sales of our QLED TVs grew 3 times against last year: Samsung
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU