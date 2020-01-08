Samsung Electronics unveils AR glasses, Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker

Electronics kicked off 2020 with an array of gadgets from prototype augmented-reality glasses to a new smart speaker that the company hopes will kickstart a fresh foray into the crowded smart home arena. “We need to rethink the space we have to accommodate our diverse and evolving lifestyles and generations,” said Hyunsuk Kim, chief executive officer of Samsung’s consumer electronics division, during the opening CES keynote address.

Along with artificial intelligence-driven concept products like the Ballie rolling bot, also showcased tech solutions for visually impaired and disabled people under the broad banner of technology enhancing people’s lives.