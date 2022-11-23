JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy A-series phones get Voice Focus feature with OneUI 5 update

The OneUI 5.0 software update with Voice Focus feature is available for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones

Topics
Samsung | smartphones | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on Wednesday announced that its select Galaxy A-series smartphones would get Voice Focus feature with the OneUI 5.0 update. The Android 13 operating system-based OneUI 5.0 software brings Voice Focus feature to the Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G smartphones.

Samsung said its Voice Focus feature allows voice enhancement during calls for clear audio at both caller and listener end. Once enabled, the feature filters the background noise, allowing the listener to hear the voice from the other end clearly, free of background noise – even if the caller is in a noisy location. The feature works in video calls too, on WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom.

The new One UI 5.0 allows users to customise their smartphone. Users can set background images with a wider range of colour and pattern options. Users can set backgrounds from various pre-set images, dynamic lock screens, and gallery photos, all present at one place. Users can make stickers in the gallery, create custom call backgrounds with Augmented Reality (AR) emojis, and more.

The new update focuses on the privacy and security aspect as well. In the new ‘Security and Privacy Dashboard’, users can see at-a-glance status of various security aspects of their smartphone such as apps that have access to camera, microphone, and location settings. It guides users to enhance their device security and prompts them to check for app updates and security patches.

Steps to download the software update

Step 1: Go to Settings

Step 2: Inside Settings, tap on Software Update

Step 3: Click on Download and Install

Step 4: If new software is available, you can choose Install now or Schedule it for later.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 15:15 IST

