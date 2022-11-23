JUST IN
Lava Blaze 5G to get Android 13, quarterly software updates for 2 years
Explained: What is Post.news, the emerging easy-to-use Twitter alternative
Spotify expands audiobooks to more countries beyond US: Details here
Qualcomm replaces SD778G+ processor with new Snapdragon 782G: Report
'Samsung' was the most commonly-used password in 2021, study shows
LG develops 'Invisible' Thin Actuator Sound Solution for automobiles
SENS introduces range of headband earphones and wireless earbuds in India
iPhone 15 may feature titanium chassis with curved rear edges: Report
Airtel may end cheap subscription plans but decision has risks: Analysts
Vu Televisions launches 43-inch TV for Rs 29,999 with Cricket-Cinema Mode
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Lava Blaze 5G to get Android 13, quarterly software updates for 2 years
Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE may feature LCD panel, stylus pen powered by Wacom

The tablet is likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to run Android 13

Topics
Samsung | Tablets | Samsung Galaxy

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network
Samsung

Samsung's upcoming tablet Galaxy Tab S8 FE is likely to feature an LCD panel rather than switching to AMOLED, as well as a stylus pen, same as its predecessor.

Like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the S8 FE is expected to support the stylus pen, and its experience will reportedly be "great" because of a Wacom digitizer, reports SamMobile.

The tablet is likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate and is expected to run Android 13.

It may feature the MediaTek MT8791V chipset aka Kompanio 900T.

The Tab S8 FE is expected to be released next year and it won't be a yearly follow-up because the Galaxy Tab S7 FE was released in June 2021, the report said.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the tablet will support 4GB of RAM.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 12:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU