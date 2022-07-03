Samsung Galaxy M11 finally receives Android 12 update with One UI 4.1

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: A versatile premium phone without 'Ultra' flab
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a perfect mid-range phone, with an imperfect price
-
The Galaxy M11 has finally received Samsung's One UI 4.1 upgrade which tells you about how many handsets the company has already gone through because it is now patching low-end phones for two years ago.
According to GSM Arena, the M11 is now receiving the Android 12 upgrade with the latest version of Samsung's skin on top.
The upgrade appears to have only been made available in Vietnam so far, but more nations and territories will undoubtedly follow soon. Samsung typically needs a few weeks to fully implement such an upgrade, but the fact that the process is underway is crucial.
The build M115FXXU3CVF6 that is being installed on the devices sold in Vietnam also includes the security patch level for June 2022.
Due to the Galaxy M11's relatively low processing power, it's possible that it will only receive a portion of the One UI 4.1 feature set, as reported by GSM Arena.
However, since the changelog hasn't been made public, we can't say for sure if this is the case or exactly what features have been cut from the entire suite.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU