Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 go on sale on Amazon: Know offers, and more

The Galaxy M20 (review) and Galaxy M10, launched recently by South Korean electronics major Samsung, would go on sale at 12 noon today (February 19) on e-commerce platform Amazon. Both phones are eligible for five per cent instant discounts if payments are made using ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. The phones are also eligible for Reliance Jio double data offer, valid on recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Designed for millennials, the Galaxy M-series phones have V-shaped notch screens, dual-camera modules with ultra-wide angle lenses, high-capacity batteries, Exynos 7-series processors, and Android Oreo operating system-based user interface designed ground up for the M-series.

The Galaxy M20 has a 6.3-inch fullHD+ infinity-V shaped notch screen. The Galaxy M10, on the other hand, has a 6.2-inch screen of the same format, but of an HD+ resolution. Both Galaxy M20 and M10 come with the Widevine L1 certification required to stream videos in high definition through app-based over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

The M20 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, a first for smartphones. It features a USB type-C charging and data transfer port that supports fast charging with the supplied 15W wall charger.

The phone is powered by Samsung’s recently announced Exynos 7904 octa-core processor, whereas the Galaxy M10 is powered by the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor. Both phones come with dedicated storage slots that support microSD cards of up to 512GB, and have dual-SIM VoLTE support.

The Galaxy M20 features face recognition, besides a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for screen unlocking. The Galaxy M10 has the face-recognition unlock feature, too, but it lacks a fingerprint sensor. In both phones, imaging is covered by a dual-camera module on the rear. The Galaxy M20 and M10 sport 13-megapixel primary cameras of F1.9 aperture and 5MP ultra-wide lenses.

The Galaxy M20 and M10 come in ocean blue and charcoal black colour variants. The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 12,990 and Rs 10,990 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 3GB RAM/32GB variants, respectively. The Galaxy M10 costs Rs 8,990 and Rs 7,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 2GB RAM/16GB storage variants, respectively.