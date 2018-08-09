Samsung Galaxy Note 9 before official launch today: All you need to know

A photo of the upcoming Galaxy Note 9, which suggests the smartphone will have a 3.5-mm headphone jack, has been leaked online, according to media reports.

The flagship device is expected to be launched around 8pm IST on Thursday.

The photo was first spotted by eminent phone leakster Evan Blass.

"The image of the leaked upcoming device confirms the name -- not that, it would be anything else -- but gives us a clear look at its 3.5-mm headphone jack, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, switched-up dual camera and upgraded S-Pen stylus," CNET reported late on Thursday.

The marketing image of the device had the headline: "Say hello to super power."

It invited users to pre-order and be "one of the first to experience it."

However, the South Korean tech giant left the page up for several hours before taking it down, thus, ensuring its latest "accident" was there just long enough for everyone to see, according to the Forbes.

Speculated specifications

The smartphone major showcased teaser videos for the upcoming device last week -- highlighting improved performances in terms of battery, storage capacity and speed.

Under the title "A lot can change in a day," the company advertised the showcase event slated for August 9 through three different video clips, each depicting everyday problems people face while using smartphones.

Industry watchers expect the new to come with 4,000mAh battery and 512 GB data storage capacity, along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 9810 chipsets.



In yet another leak, New Zealand mistakenly made public the official promo video of to YouTube which confirms that the upcoming flagship will have massive storage.

Approximately halfway through the 30-second ad, Samsung touts the Galaxy Note 9 as being "1TB Ready with expandable memory" and then shows a 512GB microSD card going into the smartphone, the Forbes reported on Sunday.

"This is not only a massive and class-leading amount (iPhones top out at 256GB), but it is also a massive U-turn from Samsung which has previously shipped its phones with minimal internal memory and relied upon microSD cards for a bigger boost," the report added.

Here's the live unpacking of the new device

