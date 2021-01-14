Samsung Galaxy Unpacked India edition: Event timing, livestream info & more

-
Samsung Galaxy S21 series would be launched in India on Thursday, January 14. The South Korean electronics maker is hosting a global event today at 8:30 pm (IST) to unveil its flagship Galaxy smartphone series. Alongside, the company is hosting a separate India event named the Galaxy Unpacked India edition where it will announce the Galaxy S21 series India pricing, sale details, and other information related to the smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series India launch
The Galaxy Unpacked India edition will start at 8:00 pm (IST). It will livestream on Samsung India’s YouTube Channel, Samsung India social handles, Samsung web portal and Samsung Newsroom India. You can catch the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch live updates here.
Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-booking details
India is set to be among the first countries to get the Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones. In retrospective, Samsung initiated the pre-registration process in the country on January 8.
Currently, the company is taking pre-orders for its upcoming flagship smartphone through Samsung India e-Store and Samsung Shop App.
How to pre-order the Galaxy S21 series smartphone
Customers in India can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on Samsung India e-Store or Samsung Shop App. On pre-reservation, customers get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’, which can be redeemed at the time of pre-ordering the upcoming Galaxy smartphone at the time of India launch. When the customer pre-books the device, the token amount of Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the device price. Moreover, customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3,849 for free. The option to pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming flagship is available until January 14, 2021.
