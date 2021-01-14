Samsung Galaxy Unpacked India edition: Event timing, livestream info & more

Galaxy S21 series would be launched in India on Thursday, January 14. The South Korean electronics maker is hosting a global event today at 8:30 pm (IST) to unveil its flagship Galaxy smartphone series. Alongside, the company is hosting a separate India event named the Galaxy Unpacked India edition where it will announce the Galaxy S21 series India pricing, sale details, and other information related to the

Galaxy S21 series India launch

The Galaxy Unpacked India edition will start at 8:00 pm (IST). It will livestream on India’s YouTube Channel, social handles, Samsung web portal and Samsung Newsroom India. You can catch the S21 launch live updates here.

S21 series pre-booking details

India is set to be among the first countries to get the S21 series In retrospective, Samsung initiated the pre-registration process in the country on January 8.

Currently, the company is taking pre-orders for its upcoming flagship smartphone through e-Store and Samsung Shop App.

How to pre-order the Galaxy S21 series smartphone

Customers in India can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy flagship by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000 on e-Store or Samsung Shop App. On pre-reservation, customers get the ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’, which can be redeemed at the time of pre-ordering the upcoming Galaxy smartphone at the time of India launch. When the customer pre-books the device, the token amount of Rs 2,000 will be deducted from the device price. Moreover, customers who pre-reserve the Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3,849 for free. The option to pre-reserve Samsung’s upcoming flagship is available until January 14, 2021.