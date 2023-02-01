Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 2 unveiled: Details

South Korean electronics maker announced the Galaxy S23 series at its Unpacked event on February 1. There are three models in the series – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which is a slightly tweaked version of the regular processor. Below are the specifications and features of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Click on the read more link below for the Galaxy S23 Ultra details.

Galaxy S23: Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X of adaptive refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz)

Rear camera: 50MP f1.8 dual-pixel (wide) + 12MP f2.2 dual-pixel (ultra-wide) + 10MP f2.4 (3x telephoto)

Front camera: 12MP F2.2 dual-pixel

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Dimension: 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 168g

Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Colours: Phantom Black, Green, Cream, Lavender

Operating system: Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface

Configuration: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB

Battery: 3,900 mAh

Charging: Super Fast Charging 2.0, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E

Galaxy S23 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X of adaptive refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz)

Rear camera: 50MP f1.8 dual-pixel (wide) + 12MP f2.2 dual-pixel (ultra-wide) + 10MP f2.4 (3x telephoto)

Front camera: 12MP F2.2 dual-pixel

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Dimension: 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6 mm

Weight: 196g

Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Colours: Phantom Black, Green, Cream, Lavender

Operating system: Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface

Configuration: 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB

Battery: 4,700 mAh

Charging: Super Fast Charging 2.0, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E