Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 2 unveiled: Details

South Korean electronics maker Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series at its Unpacked event on February 1. There are three models in the series – the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which is a slightly tweaked version of the regular processor. Below are the specifications and features of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. Click on the read more link below for the Galaxy S23 Ultra details.
Samsung Galaxy S23: Specifications
Display: 6.1-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X of adaptive refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz)
Rear camera: 50MP f1.8 dual-pixel (wide) + 12MP f2.2 dual-pixel (ultra-wide) + 10MP f2.4 (3x telephoto)
Front camera: 12MP F2.2 dual-pixel
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
Dimension: 70.9 x 146.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight: 168g
Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Colours: Phantom Black, Green, Cream, Lavender
Operating system: Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface
Configuration: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB
Battery: 3,900 mAh
Charging: Super Fast Charging 2.0, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare
Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Specifications
Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X of adaptive refresh rate (48Hz-120Hz)
Rear camera: 50MP f1.8 dual-pixel (wide) + 12MP f2.2 dual-pixel (ultra-wide) + 10MP f2.4 (3x telephoto)
Front camera: 12MP F2.2 dual-pixel
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
Dimension: 76.2 x 157.8 x 7.6 mm
Weight: 196g
Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Colours: Phantom Black, Green, Cream, Lavender
Operating system: Android 13-based One UI 5.1 interface
Configuration: 8GB + 256GB, 8GB + 512GB
Battery: 4,700 mAh
Charging: Super Fast Charging 2.0, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare
Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 6E
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 23:42 IST
