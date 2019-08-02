Samsung Galaxy Watch Active review: Impressive design and performance

After using a smart watch for some time, it is often difficult to move back to an analogue one. Besides showing time and date, these smart wearables provide additional information, such as weather forecast, reminders, calendar entries, the phone’s app notifications, etc.

Moreover, some of them are also capable of keeping a track of your health and fitness, and provide relevant insights into improving the otherwise sedentary lifestyle. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is one fine example of such wearables. The Galaxy Watch Active has a modern look that ...