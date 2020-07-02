Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is now cheaper by Rs 7000: Know price, offers, & more

on Thursday revised the price of its clamshell design-based foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. The bendable screen smartphone gets a price cut of Rs 7,000, bringing down its retail price to Rs 1,08,999. Moreover, the company is offering upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000 on exchange of select smartphones for the Galaxy Z Flip that brings down the effective cost of ownership to Rs 1,00,999. Additionally, the company is offering no interest equated instalment of up to 18 months.

Launched earlier this year, the Galaxy Z Flip is second foldable smartphone from It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ system-on-chip, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone was launched at Rs 1,09,000, which was later hiked to Rs 1,15,999 owing to depreciating currency value and hike in goods and services tax on smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, and Mirror Gold colours. It has a 6.7-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED bendable display of 21.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 1.06-inch secondary colour display on the outside. The dualSIM smartphone is ships with Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 user interface.

The Galaxy Z Flip features dual-rear cameras featuring a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the phone has a punch-hole on the display accommodating phone’ 10MP selfie camera. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for phone unlock. It is powered by a 3,300mAh battery and supports 15W fast-charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24 x 7 dedicated call centre support in India.