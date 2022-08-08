Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak: Specification, expected price and details

Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Fold 4 to dominate the foldable mainstream in a Unpacked event on August 10. A few first-real-world hands-on photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 were leaked before the official launch.

It is speculated that Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in three colours. It is likely to display a sturdy design with brighter looks, smoother performance and faster charging without increasing the cost price.



Galaxy Z Fold 4 event

On August 10, the Unpacked event will hopefully unveil the latest Galaxy foldable, a new and a few other products as well. A plethora of products are in the limelight- from Z Flip 4, and Samsung 5 to Z Fold 4. CEO Tae Moon Roh has confirmed the rumours and said that foldable phones will be the prime focus of the Galaxy Unpacked event, as Samsung wants to mainstream the idea of foldable phones.

The fierce competitor, Motorola had also planned the Motorola Razr 2022 ahead of the Samsung Unpacked, yet there was a possibility that more people would be interested in the Samsung event. As a consequence, Motorola cancelled their event, and now Samsung would be the sole focus of tech enthusiasts.

Z Fold 4 Expected Price

It is unofficially declared that both the upcoming Samsung foldable phones will have two storage variants.The Galaxy Z Fold 4 variant costs around EUR 1,799 ( approximately Rs 145,000) for the 256 GB variant and EUR 1,919 (Rs 155,000) for the 512 GB storage variant.

Since these are speculated prices, there could be minute differences and can only be known after the official launch of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications and details

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features two displays: interior and exterior. The interior display has a 7.6-inch touch screen QXGA+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate for powerful visuals, while the exterior display has a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate for a best visual experience.

It will come powered by a 4400 mAh battery paired with 12 GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a variable storage capacity of 128GB to 1 TB for different usability reasons. It packs a triple rear camera with a 50 MP main lens, 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto lens for clicking landscape pictures. Besides, the dual front camera module with a 10 MP exterior and 4 MP under-display camera would provide decent picture results.

Where can you watch the Samsung Unpacked event?

The Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is scheduled for August 10 at 9 am (ET). Thus, you have to watch it at 6.30 pm Indian Standard time.

Though there are regular updates on dedicated social media handles, you can watch the live streaming on the company's official website and Samsung’s Youtube channel.