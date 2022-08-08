Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak: Specification, expected price and details

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Samsung may launch 3rd foldable this yr after Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: A versatile premium phone without 'Ultra' flab
-
Samsung will launch Galaxy Z Fold 4 to dominate the foldable mainstream in a Samsung Unpacked event on August 10. A few first-real-world hands-on photos of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 were leaked before the official launch.
It is speculated that Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in three colours. It is likely to display a sturdy design with brighter looks, smoother performance and faster charging without increasing the cost price.
Also read | India likely to see 1 mn foldable smartphone sales by 2026, shows data
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 event
On August 10, the Samsung Unpacked event will hopefully unveil the latest Galaxy foldable, a new galaxy watch and a few other products as well. A plethora of products are in the limelight- from Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. CEO Tae Moon Roh has confirmed the rumours and said that foldable phones will be the prime focus of the Galaxy Unpacked event, as Samsung wants to mainstream the idea of foldable phones.
The fierce competitor, Motorola had also planned the Motorola Razr 2022 ahead of the Samsung Unpacked, yet there was a possibility that more people would be interested in the Samsung event. As a consequence, Motorola cancelled their event, and now Samsung would be the sole focus of tech enthusiasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Expected Price
It is unofficially declared that both the upcoming Samsung foldable phones will have two storage variants.The Galaxy Z Fold 4 variant costs around EUR 1,799 ( approximately Rs 145,000) for the 256 GB variant and EUR 1,919 (Rs 155,000) for the 512 GB storage variant.
Since these are speculated prices, there could be minute differences and can only be known after the official launch of the device.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications and details
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features two displays: interior and exterior. The interior display has a 7.6-inch touch screen QXGA+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate for powerful visuals, while the exterior display has a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate for a best visual experience.
It will come powered by a 4400 mAh battery paired with 12 GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a variable storage capacity of 128GB to 1 TB for different usability reasons. It packs a triple rear camera with a 50 MP main lens, 12 MP ultrawide and 10 MP telephoto lens for clicking landscape pictures. Besides, the dual front camera module with a 10 MP exterior and 4 MP under-display camera would provide decent picture results.
Where can you watch the Samsung Unpacked event?
The Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is scheduled for August 10 at 9 am (ET). Thus, you have to watch it at 6.30 pm Indian Standard time.
Though there are regular updates on dedicated social media handles, you can watch the live streaming on the company's official website and Samsung’s Youtube channel.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU