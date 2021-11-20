Galaxy Z Fold4 to feature improved cameras, new hinge: Report

-
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its next-gen Fold4 around Q3 of 2022 with an improved under display camera (UDC) on both the internal and external screens.
According to a Naver tipster, lanzuk, the overall primary camera setup is also getting an upgrade to bring the Galaxy Z Fold4 on par with the camera quality offered by the current flagship in the market, reports GizmoChina.
The upcoming Fold 4 is also expected to come with a hinge which might reduce weight. The new hinge will also bring improved water resistance and a dust-resistant certification.
In addition, the tipster also hinted that the display size and battery size (4400mAh) would remain the same as the previous generation.
The company will aim for 6.9 million units of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and 2.9 million of the Z Fold4. For comparison, the 2021 models targeted 4 million for the Z Flip3 and 3 million for the Z Fold3.
Samsung is reportedly planning to manufacture 14 million Galaxy S22 phones, 8 million S22+ and 11 million S22 Ultras.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy A53 is expected to be the single most-produced Samsung next year with 28 million units, followed closely by the Galaxy A13 with 27 million and A33 with 23 million.
As per the report, S22 series will be unveiled quite soon - on January 5 at CES.
