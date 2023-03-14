JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung may ditch Exynos SoCs for Galaxy S24 series; expected launch in '24

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly ditch Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for its upcoming flagship series 'Galaxy S24'

Topics
Samsung Galaxy smartphones | Samsung Galaxy | South Korea

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Meta India policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal joins Samsung in a tech policy role

Tech giant Samsung will reportedly ditch Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for its upcoming flagship series 'Galaxy S24'.

According to a Twitter leaker, smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series will not use an Exynos SoC anywhere in the world, reports SamMobile.

Therefore, the S24 series will likely be similar to the latest S23 series, and is expected to come packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

According to rumours, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC might come with 1+5+2 CPU core architecture featuring one Cortex-X4 mega-core clocked at up to 3.75GHz, five Cortex-A720 CPU Cores operating at 3.0GHz, and two Cortex-A520 CPU cores running at 2.0GHz.

The tech giant is expected to unveil its Galaxy S24 series in early 2024, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that Samsung was speeding up the development of its in-house CPU which will be used on its Galaxy smartphones and Galaxy Book PCs, and also that it held an internal meeting with a team committed to CPU core development.

However, later, the company had claimed that reports of a new internal CPU development team were not true.

--IANS

aj/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 17:04 IST

