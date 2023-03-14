JUST IN
POCO X5 5G with Qualcomm SD 695, 120Hz AMOLED screen launched: Price, specs
Samsung lays off 3% employees at US semiconductor subsidiary: Report
Realme to redefine entry-level smartphone segment with realme C series
HP launches education-oriented Chromebook 15.6 laptop at Rs 28999: Details
WhatsApp rolling out profile icons within group chats on Android beta
Google rolling out faster 'Night Sight' on Pixel 6, 6 Pro smartphones
Meta 'winding down' support for NFTs on Facebook, Instagram: Official
HMD Global launches Nokia C12 phone at an introductory price of Rs 5,999
Microsoft working on Windows 11's new File Explorer browsing feature
Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch in India next week, to cost under Rs 15,000
You are here: Home » Technology » News
India now has 600 mn open Internet users, 62 mn more than walled gardens
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HP introduces new Chromebook 15.6 with improved performance in India

PC and printer major HP on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest laptop -- "Chromebook 15.6" for young students with an immersive screen and improved performance

Topics
HP | Laptops

IANS  |  New Delhi 

HP Chromebook 15.6
HP Chromebook 15.6

PC and printer major HP on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest laptop -- "Chromebook 15.6" for young students with an immersive screen and improved performance, powered by Intel's Celeron N4500 Processor in India.

The new Chromebook comes in two colours -- Forest Teal and Mineral Silver and is available at a starting price of Rs 28,999.

"Our new Chromebook 15.6 laptops are designed to enable connectivity and productivity whether they are studying at home or in the classroom. This device is stylish, powerful, and well-suited for the needs of young students," Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said in a statement.

The all-new HP Chromebook 15.6 comes equipped with a large screen and stronger connectivity with Wi-Fi6, and an exceptional battery life of up to 11.5 hours (HD), ideal for demanding projects and easy-going entertainment in the hybrid generation, according to the company.

Moreover, it also includes a dedicated numeric keypad and an oversized touchpad for increased productivity in a hybrid learning environment.

The new Chromebook comes compatible with Office365, providing hands-free access to Google Assistant, Google Classroom and more to encourage faster and smarter learning.

Further, the laptop includes large dual speakers with an improved speaker enclosure design.

It also features dual mics and a Wide Vision HD camera to support numerous virtual calls, the company mentioned.

--IANS

shs/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HP

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 13:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU