Meta rolls out 'show more' and 'show less' feature for Facebook's News Feed
Business Standard

Samsung to roll out first update for Galaxy Buds2 Pro: Details here

Galaxy Buds2 Pro update offers improved stability and reliability, though no new features have been introduced

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | Wireless Earphones

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro (Credit: Amazon)

Samsung has started rolling out the first update for its new Galaxy Buds2 Pro. This update comes with firmware version R510XXU0AVI7 and requires a download of 5.85MB. It offers improved stability and reliability, though no new features have been introduced. Galaxy Buds2 Pro users can get the new update via the Galaxy Wearable app on their connected smartphones.

How to download the update?

Step 1: Download the Galaxy Wearable app on your device and connect both earbuds to update

Step 2: Open the Galaxy Wearable app

Step 3: Click on the Earbuds setting

Step 4: Scroll down to Earbuds software update and tap

Step 5: If an update is available, you'll be asked to install it. Otherwise, the current software information will appear

Note: You won't be able to use the earbuds while installing the update. After the update, some settings may also change.

Launched in August, Galaxy Buds2 Pro are currently available at Rs 17,999. Each bud is powered by a 58mAh battery and comes with a 500mAh charging case along with a USB-C port. It comes in White, Bora Purple, and Graphite colours with matte finish. The earbuds are IPX7 rated for water protection. It offers Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, 24-bit Hi-Fi audio, and active noise cancellation (ANC). It can be operated in ANC, Off, and ambient sound modes, which can be activated by voice or a long press on either of the buds.

Galaxy Buds2 Pro can run up to 8 hours on a single charge and about five hours with ANC activated. It also offers a Qi wireless charger, which takes nearly two hours to fully charge the device. These earphones are 15 per cent smaller than their predecessors and have a three-mic system for reducing distracting noise.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 11:23 IST

