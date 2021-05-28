Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets: Details here

South Korean electronics maker has announced two new addition in its Galaxy Tab line-up. Named the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, both the models are trimmed down versions of their respective elder siblings named the Galaxy Tab S7 (review) and the Galaxy Tab A7 (review). The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is positioned as an all-round affordable tablet, featuring a large display for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is going to be one of the most affordable in the Galaxy Tab line-up.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Features and specifications

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a 12.4-inch TFT display of 2560 x 1600 pixels (WQXGA) resolution. Like its elder sibling, the FE model ships with SPen digital stylus as standard in-box accessory.

Besides, the tablet supports Book Cover Keyboard accessory (sold separately) for PC-like experience powered by DeX computing platform. The tablet also doubles up as a second screen when paired with compatible Windows 10 PCs through wireless display (WiDi) protocol. As for the design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE boasts metallic finish in mystic black, mystic silver, mystic green and mystic pink colours.

Tab S7 FE OS Android 11 Dimension 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm Weight 608g Camera 8MP AF (Rear) | 5MP (Front) RAM and Storage 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage | 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage | expandable Processor Octa-core (2 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz) Battery 10,090mAh (45W Fast Charging supported -- sold separately) Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0 Connectors Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Output) Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall sensor GPS GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Audio Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos

Tab A7 Lite: Features and specifications

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports an 8.7-inch TFT screen of 1340 x 800 pixels (WXGA+) resolution. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features metallic cover gray and silver colours. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for audio. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with up to 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.