Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets: Details here

South Korean electronics maker Samsung has announced two new addition in its Galaxy Tab line-up. Named the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, both the models are trimmed down versions of their respective elder siblings named the Galaxy Tab S7 (review) and the Galaxy Tab A7 (review). The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is positioned as an all-round affordable tablet, featuring a large display for entertainment, creative work, and multi-tasking. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is going to be one of the most affordable tablets in the Galaxy Tab line-up.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Features and specifications
The Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports a 12.4-inch TFT display of 2560 x 1600 pixels (WQXGA) resolution. Like its elder sibling, the FE model ships with SPen digital stylus as standard in-box accessory.
Besides, the tablet supports Book Cover Keyboard accessory (sold separately) for PC-like experience powered by Samsung DeX computing platform. The tablet also doubles up as a second screen when paired with compatible Windows 10 PCs through wireless display (WiDi) protocol. As for the design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE boasts metallic finish in mystic black, mystic silver, mystic green and mystic pink colours.
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
|OS
|Android 11
|Dimension
|185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm
|Weight
|608g
|Camera
|8MP AF (Rear) | 5MP (Front)
|RAM and Storage
|4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage | 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage | expandable
|Processor
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2GHz + 6 x 1.8GHz)
|Battery
|10,090mAh (45W Fast Charging supported -- sold separately)
|Connectivity
|5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0
|Connectors
|Type C USB 3.2 Gen1 (DP Output)
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Gyro, Light, Hall sensor
|GPS
|GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|Audio
|Dual Stereo Speakers sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Features and specifications
The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports an 8.7-inch TFT screen of 1340 x 800 pixels (WXGA+) resolution. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features metallic cover gray and silver colours. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for audio. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with up to 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
|OS
|Android 11
|Dimension
|212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm
|Weight
|Wi-Fi: 366g | LTE: 371g
|Camera
|8MP AF (Rear) | 2MP (Front)
|RAM and Storage
|3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage | 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
|Processor
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz)
|Battery
|5,100mAh (15W Fast Charging supported -- sold separately)
|Connectivity
|LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Light sensor
|GPS
|GPS+GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|Audio
|Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
