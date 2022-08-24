Saudi Arabia to organise second edition of Global AI Summit in Sept

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia is planning the largest buildings ever constructed at $500 bn
Greece, Saudi Arabia to explore further cooperation in several sectors
Saudi Arabia announces initiative to support civil aviation sector
Saudi Arabia's economy is booming and this time it isn't only about oil
Saudi Arabia signs deals worth $2.13 bn with local, foreign defence firms
-
Saudi Arabia will organise the second edition of the Global AI Summit in September.
Under the theme "Artificial Intelligence for the Good of Humanity", the upcoming event will attract experts and specialists from government agencies and major technology companies around the world, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the Saudi Press Agency.
More than 100 speakers specialising in AI will participate in work sessions, panel discussions and accompanying workshops, according to the report.
The summit will discuss a number of topics including smart cities, human capacity development, health care, transportation, energy, culture and heritage, environment and economic mobility, with the aim of finding solutions to the current challenges and maximizing the use of the AI technologies, it added.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU