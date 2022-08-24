JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

YouTube Shorts arriving soon on smart Android TVs, says report
Business Standard

Saudi Arabia to organise second edition of Global AI Summit in Sept

Saudi Arabia will hold the second edition of the Global AI Summit in September focusing broadly on human capacity development, smart cities, healthcare etc.

Topics
Saudi Arabia | artifical intelligence

IANS  |  Riyadh 

Artificial intelligence

Saudi Arabia will organise the second edition of the Global AI Summit in September.

Under the theme "Artificial Intelligence for the Good of Humanity", the upcoming event will attract experts and specialists from government agencies and major technology companies around the world, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

More than 100 speakers specialising in AI will participate in work sessions, panel discussions and accompanying workshops, according to the report.

The summit will discuss a number of topics including smart cities, human capacity development, health care, transportation, energy, culture and heritage, environment and economic mobility, with the aim of finding solutions to the current challenges and maximizing the use of the AI technologies, it added.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 09:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU