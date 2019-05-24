Skullcandy Indy review: Wireless earbuds at half the price of Apple Airpods

American audio accessory brand Skullcandy recently launched in India the Indy wireless earbuds, inspired by the Apple Airpods (review) in its tail-hanging design but costing only half as much.

Indeed, the Skullcandy Indy could be a more affordable alternative to the premium Apple Airpods, but does it match the latter in looks and audio quality? Let’s find out: Design (4/5) The Skullcandy Indy boasts an in-ear design with soft gel tips and removable stability gels for a comfortable and secure fit. Made of plastic, these earbuds have a lightweight build, which makes it easier ...