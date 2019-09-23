Skullcandy launches new truly wireless earphones priced at Rs 5,999

has launched new truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds in India called SESH with up to 10 hours of battery life.

The earbuds feature single-button interface for quick access to media controls for music, microphone, calls, and voice assistant.

With up to 10 total hours of battery life—3 hours of battery in each earbud and 7 additional hours in the included charging case—Skullcandy’s new earbuds feature IP55 rating for sweat, water, and dust resistance.

Sesh is Skullcandy’s latest release in the rapidly growing True Wireless category which also includes recent releases Push True Wireless Earbuds and Indy True Wireless Earbuds.

Sesh will be available in multiple colorways including Indigo, Deep Red and Fearless Black and comes with the price tag of Rs 5,999.