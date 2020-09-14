Soon, Amazon Alexa will speak in Amitabh Bachchan's voice: Details here

has partnered with Amazon to power the company’s digital assistant Alexa, which is available on the Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote, Fire TV Edition, app, Amazon shopping app for Android, and several other third-party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs.

“Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers,” said

ALSO READ: Now Indian users can enjoy Spotify with Amazon Alexa on Echo devices

Set to launch next year as a paid voice skill for Alexa, Amitabh Bachchan’s voice will be available for commonly used Alexa offerings, including jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and more. Once available, you can invoke the skill by saying “Alexa, Say Hello to Mr Amitabh Bachchan” on any Alexa-enabled device.

“Cricket and Bollywood are integral to Alexa’s unique Indian personality.

Mr Bachchan’s voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice,” said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India.