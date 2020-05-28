Spotify now lets you save unlimited songs, albums, podcasts in user library

You can now build a library of more than 10,000 songs on as the Swedish music streaming service has removed the limit on the number of songs one can save in the library. However, the relaxation applies only to the ability to save songs on library and not on individual playlists and downloads, which are still capped at 10,000 songs on a paid account.

has more than 50 million songs available to customers to stream at any time. Until now, there was a limit of 10,000 songs that users could save to "Your Music" collections on Spotify for easy access. After reaching the limit, if a user like a song or an album, a notification appears with a message: "Epic collection my friend. There is no more room in Your Library. To save more, you will need to remove some songs or albums". With the limit revoked, the message would no longer appear. However, this update is rolling out in batches and some users may still run into the "library full" notification.





Earlier in May, Spotify slashed the subscription amount by up to 51 per cent on yearly package. Besides, the company also introduced three months free access to premium account on all subscriptions. However, the three months free offer is valid only for new users, and not to existing premium subscribers or to users who have user premium subscription before.

The Spotify Premium comes in prepaid and subscription plans. While the subscription plan is priced at Rs 119 per month, the prepaid plan is available at Rs 699 for a year. The offer is valid until June 30.