Spotting faulty signatures on bounced cheques using computer vision and ML

A consummate marketer-turned-technology entrepreneur, Mahadevan Jayaram is trying to find out solutions to an age-old problem faced by banks -- cheque clearance.

Any bank officials involved in the clearance process will tell you about the precision involved and the repercussions of clearing a faulty cheque. Jayaram, co-founder of Chennai-based DeepQuanty Artificial Intelligence Labs, is trying to automate the process which will not only save a lot of costs for banks, but also will help in faster clearance. "We use computer vision to extract data from a cheque, which then is ...