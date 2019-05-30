Tata Sky Binge review: A slightly overpriced bridge between internet and TV

Binge is an app-based platform that allows you to stream digital content from a diverse mix of over-the-top (OTT) platforms through a single platform and a single subscription fee of Rs 249 a month. The app is accessible through a special edition of which allows you to watch content of your choice on a supported big television screen.

The special-edition comes pre-loaded with the Binge app, which includes content from various OTT platforms — Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros Now and Hungama Play. Surprisingly, Amazon’s own Prime Video is not part of the package and requires a separate subscription for streaming of content. However, under its launch offer, Tata Sky is providing a free three-month subscription to Prime services, which includes Prime Videos, Prime Music and other Prime services.

To activate the Binge app, existing Tata Sky users need to open the Binge app and use consumer identity number or subscription ID to log in. Non-Tata Sky users need to apply for a new connection to get the subscription ID. It is, therefore, important to know that is a value-add service, not a standalone platform.

Once you are signed in, the Binge app shows you content sourced from diverse OTT platforms at one place, segregated on the basis of their themes — entertainment, music, movies, sports, etc. The app also has a provision to stream content (around 5,000 titles) from the Tata Sky video on demand (VOD) library, along with various TV shows of past seven days.

Overall, the Tata Sky Binge platform seems to be a bridge the DTH provider has sought to build between internet and television content, aiming to bringing internet app videos to the large screen. The subscription amount of Rs 249 a month seems a bit overpriced, considering that two key OTT platforms — Netflix and — are not supported.