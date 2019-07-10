Telangana govt introduces app for pensioners to generate life certificate

Until earlier this year, N Papi Reddy used to have to visit Mahabubnagar, some 100 km from Hyderabad, where he has settled post retirement, to get his annual pensioner life certificate.

Today, Reddy, who retired as a superintendent at the Mandal Parishad Development Office (MPDO) of Midjil Mandal in Mahabubnagar district, uses an app on his smartphone that can generate a life certificate without him having to step outside his house. “What used to take couple of days for my father to travel all the way to Mahabubnagar to get his life certificate every year, now happens in a split ...