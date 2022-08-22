Tesla's FSD software price to go up again; can update existing car to FSD

Electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that it will increase the price of its Full-Self Driving (FSD) software to $15,000 after its wide release.

In a post on the microblogging platform Twitter, Musk wrote that the new price will go into effect in North America starting September 5.

"FSD Beta 10.69 started rolling out to Tesla owners last night. This build is a big step forward! 10.69.1 probably end of the week with a wider release. 1069.2 in a few weeks should be good enough to provide to all FSD Beta participants," Musk wrote on Twitter.

"After the wide release of FSD Beta 10.69.2, the price of FSD will rise to $15k in North America on September 5th. Current price will be honored for orders made before September 5th but delivered later," he added.

The tech billionaire mentioned that users can upgrade their existing car to FSD in 2 mins via the Tesla app.

Recently, a report said that the Google-owned streaming platform YouTube had removed a video that showed a parent experimenting with FSD capabilities against his kids walking across or standing on the road.

The video showed Tesla owner and investor, Tad Park, testing FSD features with his kids.

During the video, Park drives a Tesla Model 3 toward one of his children standing in the road, and then tries again with his other kid crossing the street. The vehicle stopped before reaching the children both times.

