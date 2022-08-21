Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra confirmed to feature 200MP main camera: Report

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs
Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature new 200 megapixel camera
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Samsung Galaxy S23 series confirmed to feature Qualcomm's flagship chipset
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung's much-anticipated flagship smartphone Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is most likely scheduled for next year, is reportedly confirmed to feature a 200MP main camera.
According to ET News, Samsung Electronics' Mobile Experience (MX) division shared confirmed information with major camera partners that it will install a 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 recently.
Samsung Electronics announced the details of the development and the approximate production plan and commissioned some companies to develop 200 million pixel camera parts and they initiated developing the necessary parts.
The report mentioned that Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Samsung Electronics are producing 200MP cameras in a ratio of 7 to 3.
The supply chain is expected to expand to other parts suppliers when 200 million pixel cameras are applied to lower-end products.
Recently, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusively.
Another report mentioned that Samsung plans to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE units next year. By comparison, Samsung is tipped to ship 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million S23 Plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.
--IANS
vc/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU