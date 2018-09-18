The game of squash gave India a fine entrepreneur; here's how it happened

When Akanksha Hazari was 15, she struck a deal with her parents. If the sport of squash, in which she was among top 20 junior players globally, got herself into Olympics, she would become a professional player. And if it did not, she would go to the university. “Unfortunately for me, but fortunately for my parents, who didn’t want me to become a pro squash player, I went to Princeton,” says Hazari with a snigger.

Now 34, Hazari is the founder & chief executive of m. Paani, a consumer loyalty startup largely targeted at the low-income group. One of the top ...