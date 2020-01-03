The Logitech G Pro gaming headset focuses on essentials: sound and comfort

Logitech G Pro (Rs 9,995) The Logitech G Pro gaming headset is the third and final piece in the G Pro lineup of gaming peripherals that include a keyboard and a mouse. Made in consultation with e-sports athletes (hence “G-Pro”), the headset strips away the frills and focuses on the essentials: sound and comfort.

Design (4/5) To begin with, it gets rid of the ubiquitous RGB lights. The resultant all-black finish blended with the silvery Logitech G logo emblazoned on metal discs on either side and the stainless steel headband extenders give it an elegant look. The flexible ...