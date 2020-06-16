This techie's virtual fitness platform sees no slowdown despite lockdown

The prolonged lockdown has affected several businesses and sectors in the country, large and small, but there are several others that have thrived in this environment. It could be because of the unique value proposition they offer, the sectors they focus on and the innovations they have brought to the table in the quickest possible time.

One such firm is Fittr, a Pune-based fitness app which claims to have fared quite well through the lockdown with the simple but effective use of technology. "Mainstream businesses tend to invest heavily in infrastructure. As we’ve seen with ...