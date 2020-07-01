Thomson launches Oath Pro series Android smart TVs in India: Price and more

Thomson’s brand licensee Super Plastronics Private Limited on Wednesday launched its Oath Pro-series smart televisions in India. The Oath Pro-series comes in 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes priced at Rs 24,999 onwards. The Thomson Oath Pro-series televisions are based on Google’s TV platform, featuring HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. The televisions in the series boast screen panels of up to 4K ultraHD resolution. The televisions will go on sale through Flipkart from July 5.





Thomson Oath Pro-series specifications

Powered by 9 Pie TV platform, the Thomson Oath Pro series ships with stock launcher and features Google Play store for apps. The televisions support some of the commonly used over-the-top (OTT) platforms for content, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Hotstar+Disney. The TVs’ remote feature hotkeys to some of these app. The TVs support Google Chromecast for content sharing and Google Assistant for voice commands.



With regard to technology, the Thomson Oath Pro 4K TVs support HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma and Dolby Vision standard for videos, and Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround for audio. The TVs boast motion estimated motion compensation (MEMC) interpolation technology, which upscales the on-screen content frame rate and bring it on par with screen’s natively supported frame rate.