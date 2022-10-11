JUST IN
watchOS 9.0.2: Apple fixes Spotify bug, microphone issue in Watch Series
Gaming industry needs regulation, not ban: CEO, E-Gaming Federation
Apple iOS 16.0.3 update for iPhones fixes bugs, updates security: Know more
YouTube rolls out handles to channels for easier mentions, engagements
India 5G download speeds hit 500 Mbps on test networks, show Ookla's data
Global PC shipments continue to decline another 15% in Q3: Report
WhatsApp allows some beta testers to add up to 1,024 users to groups
Airtel 5G Plus: What is it, availability, supported devices, and more
Apple may bring USB-C port to AirPods, Mac accessories by 2024
After Apple iPhones, AirPods to be made in India, says IT Ministry
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Scientists demonstrate use of sensors to eavesdrop on phone calls remotely
Business Standard

Toshiba India to supply rechargeable batteries for EVage's electric vans

The Indian unit of Japan's Toshiba will supply its SCiB rechargeable lithium-ion cells for 10,000 electric delivery vans made by Indian start-up EVage, the companies said on Tuesday.

Topics
Toshiba | Japan

Reuters  |  BENGALURU 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian unit of Japan's Toshiba will supply its SCiB rechargeable lithium-ion cells for 10,000 electric delivery vans made by Indian start-up EVage, the companies said on Tuesday.

This is the first deployment of lithium titanium oxide (LTO) cells into commercial delivery vans and will help EVage vehicles with battery safety and performance, the companies said.

Chandigarh-based EVage had raised $28 million from U.S.-based venture capital firm RedBlue Capital earlier this year, to help complete its factory in northern India and begin delivery of vehicles.

Like electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian in the United States and Arrival in the UK, EVage is betting on delivery companies globally to shift to cleaner mobility.

In India's nascent EV market, Amazon.com Inc aims to have 10,000 EVs for deliveries by 2025, while Walmart Inc's Flipkart plans to have 25,000 EVs by 2030.

EVage, a key supplier to companies like Amazon and Delhivery, is the first company building an electric van in India from the ground-up and will now be the first to use Toshiba's SCiB cell technology.

 

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Toshiba

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 14:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU