Trying to troll Tim Cook, Google Pixel caught using an iPhone to tweet

-
ALSO READ
Highlights: Google unveils Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, Pixel Tablet & more
Google Pixel 6a arrives in India, Pixel Buds Pro tags along: Details here
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro review: Good phones set back by limited storage
Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here
Pixel 7 series to Pixel Watch, everything Google unveiled at hardware event
-
The possibilities are endless. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/msmJg865tr— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 18, 2022
Netizens immediately noticed that the post by Pixel was made using an iPhone and started trolling Google. On realising this, Google deleted the tweet and reposted it using Twitter’s web app. But several screenshots were already taken by the users.
You can reply Tim Cook on twitter using iPhone only Google Pixel team did same Nothing else.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 11:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU