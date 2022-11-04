Twitter down for some users across globe, including India: Details here

is down for desktop users. The platform shows a message on the website that reads, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — let’s give it another shot.” The outage is limited to Twitter’s website for PCs and not the app, according to outage tracker Downdetector. There have been over 135 reports of outages on the platform until 8:25 am, of which about 95 per cent of reports were related to the website and the rest about the app. has over 23.6 million users in India as of January 2022, according to Statista.





"I'm unable to access Twitter and getting an error prompt...Something went wrong, but don't fret -- let's give it another shot.Try again," a user wrote.

Reportedly, the outage started around 3 am and saw a relatively big spike around 7 am.

Meanwhile, Twitter has been in news for other reasons as well, thanks to . Last week, he took control of Twitter and fired its top executives.

He has also started mass layoffs today. As per an unsigned internal memo seen by The Verge, Twitter employees were notified in the email that the layoffs were set to begin.

Employees will receive an email by 9AM PST on November 4 confirming whether they have been laid off or not, according to the internal memo, which also states that employee badge access to Twitter's offices will be shut off "temporarily."

"We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted," the memo read.

"Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," the memo added.

Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter's roughly 7,500-person workforce.

Musk has already indicated that he would make job cuts at Twitter, telling employees at a town-hall meeting this summer that there needs to be "a rationalization of headcount" at the social network.

Recently, the Meta-owned platform Instagram faced an outage, locking many users out and telling many of them that “we suspended your account on October 31, 2022”. Owned by Facebook parent Meta Platforms, users of the photo-sharing application (app) could not retrieve their account despite clicking on the ‘Disagree with decision’ option. The platform has over 230 million users in the country as of January this year.

According to the outage-tracking website Downdetector, over 7,000 users reported being unable to log in at the peak of the outage. Instagram had admitted these accounts were inaccessible to users.

“We are aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We are looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” Instagram said on its Twitter account.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but could still scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

Service disruption was reported days after WhatsApp, another Meta group entity, suffered a global outage.

Thousands of WhatsApp users complained of a brief outage on October 25. The messaging application later said that the outage resulted from a “technical error”.

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp. We’ve fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for Meta had said.

It was followed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information seeking a report on the outage. The ministry asked the messaging platform to submit its report to its nodal agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The main worry was a probable cyber incident causing the outage.