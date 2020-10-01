Twitter expands voice tweets feature to more iOS users

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote US election results
Now see up to 49 people, including yourself, in Google Meet
Twitter Inc appoints Rinki Sethi as new information security head
Twitter users thrilled to edit their replies, firm says bug caused it
Play ShareChat videos in WhatsApp soon on iOS, Android (Ld) smartphones
-
Twitter has expanded its new voice tweet feature to more iOS users that allows them to record an audio clip and send that via a tweet.
Voice tweets on the platform will come to Android and the web in 2021.
Twitter also has plans to add transcriptions to voice tweets to improve accessibility, reports The Verge.
Twitter last month said it's planning to add automated captions to audio and video on the platform by early 2021, a feature that would help people with disabilities access the service in a much meaningful way.
It's, however, unclear when transcriptions might be available in voice tweets.
Not just voice tweets, the micro-blogging platform is also experimenting with a new feature that will let users record and send voice messages via Direct Messages (DMs) to friends and family members on the platform.
Brazil will be the first country for the voice DMs test.
Alex Ackerman-Greenberg who is product manager for DMs at Twitter, said last month the company is going to test voice DMs soon.
Facebook and Instagram already have audio recording feature in DMs.
In June this year, Twitter rolled out a test for a limited number of iOS users in the US to record audio snippets and attach those to tweets.
The users will soon be able to post a 140-second long audio tweet, along with the 280 characters as text.
Audio can only be added to original tweets and the users can't include those in replies or retweets with a comment.
People will see your voice Tweet appear on their timeline alongside other Tweets.
Twitter hopes that voice tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU