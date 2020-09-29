Twitter Inc appoints Rinki Sethi as new information security head

-
ALSO READ
Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote US election results
Twitter users thrilled to edit their replies, firm says bug caused it
Twitter will give edit button for tweets when 'everyone wears a mask'
Employees can work from home 'forever', says Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Facebook to list all WhatsApp security bugs on dedicated web page
-
(Reuters) - Twitter Inc appointed Rinki Sethi, a former information security executive at IBM, as its chief information security officer, the social media company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nicktornow/status/1310610220926881792 on Monday.
Sethi had previously worked as the vice president of information security at cyber-security firm Palo Alto Networks Inc, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Reuters reported in July that Twitter, which had been without a security chief since December, stepped up its search in the weeks before the breach of high-profile accounts on its platform.
Earlier in July, the company had reported a breach where hackers accessed its internal systems to hijack some of the platform's top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and used them to solicit digital currency.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU