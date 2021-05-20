Twitter re-launches profile verification process after more than 3 years

giant Twitter, on Thursday, has launched a new verification application process after over 3 years. For the uninitiated, verified profiles on have a ‘blue tick’ alongside their display names. The blue badge is meant to distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest.

The company said that based on feedback from the public, it has updated its verification process, and has begun removing the blue badge from previously verified accounts that have since been found to be either incomplete, inactive, or in violation of Twitter’s rules. Earlier this month, banned Bollywood actor and a verified user Kangana Ranaut for violating the platform’s rules against hate speech.

The micro blogging platform has said that the new rules will ensure that those with verified accounts lead by example, “tweet others how they want to be tweeted and serve the public conversation authentically, respectfully, and with consideration”.

As before, accounts that fall under certain categories, namely government; companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; and, activists, organisers and other influential individuals, will be eligible to apply for profile verification.

Users will be able to view the ‘Verification Application’ window through the ‘Account Settings’ tab. The company has explained that the update may not visible to all users immediately but will be rolled out gradually as it processes applications. To apply for verification, users must ensure their profile is complete with a profile name, image, and either a confirmed email address or phone numbers. Applicants must have been active within the last six months and made no violations of rules.

Later this year, the company will add more categories such as scientists, academics and religious leaders for people to apply for verification. Twitter’s verification process has officially been on hold since 2017. The company has explained that the process was suspended because the blue tick came to be seen as Twitter’s endorsement of some accounts, which was not the case.

In January, it was reported that Twitter will re-launch its verification process this year and will use both automated and human review to process applications.

Of late, the platform has been at loggerheads with the Indian government due to the latter’s repeated requests for removal of tweets and accounts criticising India’s Covid response or were in support of the farmers’ protests. Twitter hasn’t always accepted these requests of the Indian government, explaining that deleting accounts would impinge on the freedom of speech and expression of its users. The Centre has been issuing these takedown requests using Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

According to the Indian government, Twitter has 17.5 million users in India.

Twitter will also roll out other updates such as an ‘About page’ which will show a user’s gender, location, occupation and date of birth. The company will also work on denoting accounts that put out automated tweets and memorialising certain accounts.