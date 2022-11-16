JUST IN
Twitter starts working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages
As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route
National security, building cybersecurity products on our agenda: DSCI CEO
Chinese display-maker CSOT may develop Samsung Galaxy M54's OLED panel
Netflix adds feature to boot off unwanted users from their accounts
Watch: OPPO demonstrates ray tracing tech using Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Amazon Clinic launched as virtual health service for common conditions
Over 1 bn youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones: Study
MrBeast dethrones PewDiePie as most subscribed individual on YouTube
YouTube to allow Shorts creators to use minute-long licensed music
You are here: Home » Technology » News
As Uber, Ola continue tussle with state govts, cabbies try different route
Business Standard

Twitter starts working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages

Musk had announced that the micro-blogging platform would soon allow organisations to identify their associated accounts

Topics
Twitter | encryption

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Twitter (Photo: Bloomberg)

Twitter has started working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages (DMs) on Android.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted: "Twitter is bringing back end-to-end encrypted DMs."

A picture of the code strings highlighting references to encryption keys was attached to Wong's post.

Elon Musk replied to Wong's tweet with a winked emoji, which indicates that the feature is in development.

Several users expressed their thoughts on the post.

While one commented, "Nice. What happens in DMs should stay in DMs," while another user commented, "This is very important and scary to think DMs were missing end-to-end encryption. Thanks, Elon!"

Meanwhile, Musk had announced that the micro-blogging platform would soon allow organisations to identify their associated accounts.

In a tweet, Musk had said: "Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organisations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them."

While a user commented "eventually we'll be asking, what can't Twitter do? Looking forward to exciting things", another user asked: "Will any user be able to create an organisation? Or will Twitter be the arbiter of what constitutes an organisation."

"Ultimately, I think there is no choice but for Twitter to be the final arbiter, but I'm open to suggestions," Musk replied.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 16:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU