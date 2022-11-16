Watch: OPPO demonstrates ray tracing tech using Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

on Tuesday announced that its next Find X series flagship smartphone will be amongst the firsts to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. Besides, the Chinese electronic maker demonstrated ray tracing on live game demos at the Snapdragon Summit 2022. For the uninitiated, unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on November 16. The mobile platform is among the firsts with native support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

"OPPO’s collaboration with Technologies has reached a new stage. Drawing on OPPO’s extensive experience in mobile graphics and AI, and the powerful capabilities of the new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and Qualcomm Technologies have delivered a breakthrough in mobile ray tracing and brought Google NAS to smartphones for the first time. We look forward to extending our cooperation with Qualcomm Technologies," said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at .

In a statement, OPPO said it OPPO has collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies to conduct software optimisations based on the new generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. These optimisations enable OPPO’s ray tracing to be applied to complex, large-scale game scenes on mobile devices.



Also read: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to redefine mobile gaming, photo-taking experience

In addition to the cooperation in mobile ray tracing technology, OPPO has been working with Qualcomm Technologies and Google to enhance artificial intelligence capabilities on mobile devices. Under the collaboration, OPPO said, it has successfully integrated the hardware power reward into Google NAS for the first time.

“We are excited to work with OPPO to bring hardware accelerated ray tracing experience to mobile games," said Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

He added, "The collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and OPPO in this area allows game developers to take full advantage of desktop-level quality ray tracing to provide the highest visual fidelity, life-like aliasing free shadows, reflections on curved surfaces and global illumination to unlock next-level gaming experience on mobile, all in real-time at usable frame rate. The collaboration covers the entire render stack, this is a significant step in driving forward the mobile gaming ecosystem. We look forward to deepening our cooperation with OPPO, to further explore the possibilities of innovation landing on mobile devices powered by premium-tier Snapdragon platforms."



