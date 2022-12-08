JUST IN
India to launch replacement navigation satellites NVS-0: Jitendra Singh
Epic Games adds for-kids accounts in Fortnite, Rocket League, Fall Guys
Nearly all cloud-based data storage will now be end-to-end encrypted: Apple
Instagram to inform creators about posts blocked on feed recommendations
Microsoft adds free of charge communities feature to create groups on Teams
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal Call of Duty with Nintendo, Sony on spot
Apple overhauls store pricing to offer flexibility for app developers
HCLTech joins hands with Intel and Mavenir for enterprise 5G solutions
Apple rolls out missing feature in Mac Find My app, for finding AirTags
PhysicsWallah, the unassuming underdog among edtech firms in India
You are here: Home » Technology » News
MediaTek announces gaming-focused Dimensity 8200 5G processor: Details here
Business Standard

Twitter to hike Blue subscription price to $11 for iPhone app users: Report

The move was likely a pushback against Apple Inc's 30% cut on any payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system, the report said

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter Inc plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $11, from $7.99, if paid for through its iPhone app and to $7 if paid for on the website, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a person briefed on the plans.

The move was likely a pushback against Apple Inc's 30% cut on any payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system, the report said.

The lower pricing on the website was also likely to drive more users to that platform as opposed to signing up on their iPhones, the report said. It did not mention whether pricing would change for the Android platform as well.

Musk, who took ownership of Twitter in October, is planning to roll out the micro blogging site's verified service with different colored checks for individuals, companies and governments, after a botched initial launch led to a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform.

Twitter, Apple and Google, which owns the Android operating system, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk, in a series of tweets last week listed various grievances with Apple, including the 30% fee the iphone maker charges software developers for in-app purchases.

He also posted a meme suggesting he was willing to "go to war" with Apple rather than paying the commission.

Musk later met Apple chief executive Tim Cook at the company's headquarters and later tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter being removed from Apple's app store was resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 11:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU