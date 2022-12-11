JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter to relaunch premium subscription service 'Blue' after debacle

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed

AP  |  New York 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said on Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform.

After Elon Musk bought Twitter for USD 44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay USD 8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost USD 8 a month for web users and USD 11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 06:46 IST

