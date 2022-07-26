Vivo T1x goes on sale on Wednesday; Check price, specs and other details

Taking to Twitter, on Tuesday announced the sale of its latest T1x and that the phone will go on sale from July 27 on e-commerce platform . The smartphone manufacturer announced the expansion of its smartphone lineup on July 20.

T1x will be made available for puchase from 12 pm onwards. Apart from Flipkart, the smartphone can also be puchased from Vivo's official website. As a part of special launch offer, the company has decided to give an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on debit and credit cards.



Vivo T1x has been priced at Rs 11,999 for the basic variant which offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new Vivo T1x comes in three storage variants- 4GB +64GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6GB and 128GB RAM storage model is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone will also be available in two colours: Gravity Black and Space Blue.

As far as the features are concerned, the new Vivo T1x is powered by 680 Snapdragon chipset and a 6.58-inch display. It also houses a 50MP main camera at the back, which is paired with super macro sensor. The battery of new Vivo T1x is backed by 5000 mAh and 44W fast charging. The smartphone also supports Android 12 operating system.