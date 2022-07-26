Vivo T1x goes on sale on Wednesday; Check price, specs and other details

-
ALSO READ
Vivo X80 Pro review: Can't shake budget tag despite good cameras, features
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
Vivo X80, X80 Pro India launch at 12 pm: Livestream, specs, price, and more
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
-
Taking to Twitter, Vivo on Tuesday announced the sale of its latest mobile phone Vivo T1x and that the phone will go on sale from July 27 on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone manufacturer announced the expansion of its smartphone lineup on July 20.
Vivo T1x will be made available for puchase from 12 pm onwards. Apart from Flipkart, the smartphone can also be puchased from Vivo's official website. As a part of special launch offer, the company has decided to give an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.
Also Read: Realme launches Pad X 5G, Watch 3, Flat Monitor, and more: Details here
Vivo T1x has been priced at Rs 11,999 for the basic variant which offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The new Vivo T1x comes in three storage variants- 4GB +64GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6GB and 128GB RAM storage model is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone will also be available in two colours: Gravity Black and Space Blue.
As far as the features are concerned, the new Vivo T1x is powered by 680 Snapdragon chipset and a 6.58-inch display. It also houses a 50MP main camera at the back, which is paired with super macro sensor. The battery of new Vivo T1x is backed by 5000 mAh and 44W fast charging. The smartphone also supports Android 12 operating system.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU