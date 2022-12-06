Vivo Y02 smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Expanding its smartphone line-up, Chinese smartphone maker on Monday launched the Y02 in India. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone is available on Vivo's official website and across all partner retail stores. Powered by MediaTek octa-core processor, the smartphone comes in orchid blue and cosmic grey colour variants.

Y02: Specifications

The Vivo Y02 is powered by the MediaTek octa-core processor. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen of 720 x 1600 (HD+) resolution. It features a halo-full-view screen with eye protection mode for an optimal viewing experience. The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB through microSD. It boots Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 (Go Edition) operating system. The smartphone boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the back. On the front, it has a 5MP camera sensor. The camera features include LED flash, time-lapse, and face beauty.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 10W wired charging. Other features include electronic compass for GPS accuracy, face wake, easyshare, iManager, 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, a USB-C port for charging and data transfers, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM slots, and in-built GPS. It supports a microSD card for storage expansion.