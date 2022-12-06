JUST IN
Text-to-image AI: Powerful, easy-to-use technology for making art and fakes
Meta to verify user age on Facebook Dating through AI face scanning
Microsoft plans to raise Xbox first-party game prices by $10 in 2023
Apple explores shifting some iPad production from China to India: Report
Year in review: Portable SSDs to dual drives, best storage devices of 2022
Web3, ChromeOS scams to dominate online threat landscape in 2023: Report
Meta, Bharti Airtel to bring 'world's longest' subsea cable to India
Google releases Android 13 OS for smart TV with improved performance
Microsoft Teams gets instant polls, schedule send, other features: Details
Google working to speed up install times of Pixel software update
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
OpenAI announces ChatGPT chatbot: What is it, how it works, and limitations
Business Standard

Vivo Y02 smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Priced at Rs 8,999, the Vivo Y02 is available on Vivo's official website and across retail stores

Topics
Chinese smartphones | smartphones | Vivo

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vivo Y02
Vivo Y02

Expanding its smartphone line-up, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday launched the Vivo Y02 in India. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone is available on Vivo's official website and across all partner retail stores. Powered by MediaTek octa-core processor, the smartphone comes in orchid blue and cosmic grey colour variants.

Vivo Y02: Specifications

The Vivo Y02 is powered by the MediaTek octa-core processor. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen of 720 x 1600 (HD+) resolution. It features a halo-full-view screen with eye protection mode for an optimal viewing experience. The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB through microSD. It boots Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 (Go Edition) operating system. The smartphone boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the back. On the front, it has a 5MP camera sensor. The camera features include LED flash, time-lapse, and face beauty.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 10W wired charging. Other features include electronic compass for GPS accuracy, face wake, easyshare, iManager, 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, a USB-C port for charging and data transfers, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM slots, and in-built GPS. It supports a microSD card for storage expansion.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chinese smartphones

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 11:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU