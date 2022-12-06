Vivo Y02 smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

-
ALSO READ
iPhone 14 Pro likely to have bigger camera than iPhone 13: Report
OnePlus details Nord Watch features ahead of India launch: Details here
OnePlus debuts Nord Watch at Rs 4,999: Specifications, features, and more
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro review: Good phones set back by limited storage
Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here
-
Expanding its smartphone line-up, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Monday launched the Vivo Y02 in India. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone is available on Vivo's official website and across all partner retail stores. Powered by MediaTek octa-core processor, the smartphone comes in orchid blue and cosmic grey colour variants.
Vivo Y02: Specifications
The Vivo Y02 is powered by the MediaTek octa-core processor. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen of 720 x 1600 (HD+) resolution. It features a halo-full-view screen with eye protection mode for an optimal viewing experience. The smartphone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB through microSD. It boots Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 (Go Edition) operating system. The smartphone boasts an 8-megapixel camera on the back. On the front, it has a 5MP camera sensor. The camera features include LED flash, time-lapse, and face beauty.
It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 10W wired charging. Other features include electronic compass for GPS accuracy, face wake, easyshare, iManager, 3.5mm audio jack for wired audio out, a USB-C port for charging and data transfers, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM slots, and in-built GPS. It supports a microSD card for storage expansion.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 11:47 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU