Vivo Z1Pro is a power-packed proposition in midrange segment: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone manufacturer on Wednesday introduced in India the Z-series smartphone with the launch of the Z1Pro. The phone comes in three RAM and storage variants – 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB – priced at Rs 14,990, Rs 16,990 and Rs 17,990, respectively. The phone will go on sale from July 11, exclusively on Flipkart and e-store. It will be available in three colour options - sonic black, sonic blue and mirror black.

Vivo Z1Pro specifications

The Vivo Z1Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 system-on-chip (SoC). It sports a 6.53-inch screen of fullHD+ resolution (2340x1080 pixels), stretched in tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a punch-hole design to accommodate the selfie camera under the display. It is the only smartphone in its segment offering Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC and punch-hole design display.

Vivo Z1Pro camera

The Vivo Z1Pro has a triple camera module on the back and an in-display camera on the front. The triple camera module on the back features a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module supports artificial intelligence-based auto scene recognition, which detects the scene automatically and adjusts the setting best suited for objects in frame. The camera also has multiple modes such as backlight HDR, portrait bokeh, portrait light effects, AR stickers, slow motion, time-lapse photography, AI Beauty, etc. The selfie camera has a 32MP sensor.

Vivo Z1Pro battery and other features

Powering the Z1Pro is a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging through supplied charger. The phone also supports the on-the-go (OTG) reverse charging, which allows the phone to be used as power bank to charge other devices.