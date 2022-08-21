Website InAppBrowser.com, reveals how TikTok, Instagram may track data

-
As the debate grows about tech companies and apps tracking your data, here comes a website that can reveal how platforms like TikTok and Instagram may potentially see your sensitive data, including address, passwords and credit card information, without your consent.
The website, named InAppBrowser.com, has a tool that will let you know how popular social media platforms are injecting "JavaScript code into third-party websites that cause potential security and privacy risks to the user".
According to the tool's developer, Felix Krause, InAppBrowser.com has a simple tool to "list the JavaScript commands executed by the iOS app rendering the page".
"To try this tool yourself, open an app you want to analyse, share the url, tap on the link inside the app to open it and then read the report on the screen," he mentioned.
InAppBrowser.com is designed for everybody to verify for themselves what apps are doing inside their in-app browsers.
"I have decided to open source the code used for this analysis, you can check it out on GitHub. This allows the community to update and improve this script over time," Krause said in a blog post.
He earlier warned that Chinese short-form video app TikTok may be monitoring all keyboard inputs and taps via its in-app browser on iOS.
"TikTok's In-App Browser injecting code to observe all taps and keyboard inputs, which can include passwords and credit cards," he warned.
TikTok said in a statement that Krause's conclusions about the company are "incorrect and misleading".
"Contrary to its claims, we do not collect keystroke or text inputs through this code, which is solely used for debugging, troubleshooting and performance monitoring," the company said.
--IANS
na/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
