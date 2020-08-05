WhatsApp adds 'Search the Web' feature to curb fake news spread: Know more

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has added a new 'Search the Web’ feature, which allows users to check information shared to them via a forwarded message.

The 'Search the Web' option is currently being rolled out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK and the US.

The feature will be available for users on the latest versions of for Android, iOS and Web.

"Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about the content they have received," WhatsApp said in a blog post on Tuesday.

"This feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself".

The company didn't reveal when the feature would be available for users in India but one can expect the rollout to happen soon.

Now, any message that has been forwarded at least five times will feature a 'magnifying glass' icon at its side, which will allow the user to search the web for the data in the message.

WhatsApp is also working to introduce a new feature through which will help users log in into multiple devices using the same account.