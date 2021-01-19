WhatsApp rival Hike shuts down, removed from Playstore, Apple App store

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank-backed Hike shuts down, vanishes from app stores in India
Facebook begins merging Instagram and Messenger chats, says report
Explained: Concerns over WhatsApp's new privacy policy and options for you
Apple waives App Store fee for Facebook online events till December 31
WhatsApp testing self-destruct feature 'Expiring Media' in Beta app
-
Homegrown instant messaging app Hike Messenger, later known as Hike Sticker Chat, has been officially shut down.
The company's chief executive officer Kavin Bharti Mittal announced the shutdown of its operations recently.
"Today we are announcing that we will be sunsetting StickerChat in Jan'21. We thank you all for giving us your trust. We wouldn't be here without you. All your data will be available to download in the app," Mittal tweeted.
Kavin Mittal is the son of India's second largest telco Bharti Airtel's founder and chairman Sunil Mittal.
The app has been removed from Playstore and Apple's App store.
Users can download their data inside the application. However, the announcement does not mean an end to other apps in development by the company.
The end of Hike's messenger service comes at a time when Signal and Telegram have added tens of millions of users in recent weeks.
Launched in December 2012, Hike was once regarded as a competition to global messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Viber.
Hike has so far raised over $260 million from investors, including Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, manufacturing firm Foxconn Technology Group and the Bharti group.
--IANS
wh/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU